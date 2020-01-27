IMO PDP CHAIRMAN, EZEKWEM, RESIGNS; PDP REACTS

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State, Prince Charles Ezekwem, has resigned his position.

Ezekwem equally resigned as a member of the PDP in the state in his Local Government Area.

The double resignation, which was contained in a letter dated January 25, 2020, and addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, cited the uncertainty surrounding his position as Imo PDP Chairman, as the only reason for the action, adding he had also consulted his family members and his supporters across the state before opting to resign.

The letter, titled “Letter of Resignation” (published below), was copied to the state publicity secretary of the party, the chairman of the party in Okigwe Local Government Area and his ward chairman, Urban ward 11, Okigwe LGA.

The two-paragraph letter read, “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party vis-à-vis my present standing as the state chairman of PDP Imo State and after due consultation with my family, and with the approval of my supporters, I hereby tender my resignation as PDP chairman, Imo State, also as a member of the party in the Ideato ward of Okigwe LGA, which has been duly communicated to the ward chairman.

“I thank the teaming population of PDP Imo State who thoughtfully elected me as their state chairman. I sincerely regret all the inconveniences the party faced . I thank the party for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

Speculations are however rife in Owerri, the Imo State capital, that Ezekwem may have already concluded arrangements to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, following the Supreme Court judgement of January 14, which transfered the governorship from his former party PDP to APC, as well as the mass defection of PDP Imo legislators to APC, with the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma as the new Governor of the State.

Meanwhile, the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has responded promtly to the resignation of Prince Charles Ezekwen, accepting his decision and thanking him for his selfless service to the arty during his tenure

Reacting in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Damian Oparah, the PDP said: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State Chapter has been drawn to the resignation of the State Chairman of PDP Imo State Barr. Charles Ezekwem (Ikemba Okigwe).

“The Party hereby accepts the resignation of Barr. Charles Ezekwem and also notes that this is a trying time for both the Party and her teaming members in Imo State.

“We thank the State Chairman Barr. Charles Ezekwem for his selfless services to the party,” the statement noted.