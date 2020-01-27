UKAH TASKS COMMUNITY LEADERS, MEMBERS ON SOCIETAL DEVT, AS CHIEF OGWUDA BAGS “EZEUDO OKPANAM” CHIEFTAINCY TITLE

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Chief Patrick Ukah, has emphasised the need for all individuals in the society , irrespective of their status to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their areas

Chief Ukah, who is also the Akatakpo Enyi 1 of Okpanam Kingdom in Oshimili North LGA, Delta State, made the call in his home town, Okpanam, during the conferment of Chieftaincy title of ‘Ezeudo 1 of Okpanam Kingdom’, on Chief Martins Emeka Ogwuda, by the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu.

He stated that the Okowa administration would continue to partner with the traditional institutions with a view to providing an enabling environment for peace and security to thrive so as to enhance the pace of infrastructural development in the state and called for more unity among the people.

Chief Ukah used the opportunity to renew his appreciation to the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for connecting the community and other parts of the state with good road network.

Earlier, the Ezeudo of Okpanam Kingdom, Chief Martins Emeka Ogwuda, who thanked the Okpanam monarch and his Council for finding him worthy to be conferred with the title, said that the recognition would spur him to contribute more to the well being of Okpanam community.

Chief Ogwuda urged indigenes of the community and all residents in the area to join hands with traditional ruler to move the community forward and love one another at all times even as he advised the youths to always respect their elders.

In his address, the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, who admonished the Ezeudo to use his recognition to unite all parts of the community where there were misunderstanding, said that the conferment of Chieftaincy title in the community was the initiative of Ugoani.