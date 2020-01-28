NEW Rivers Vision, Tool For Development – Nsirim

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has stated that the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision blueprint is a tool for the development of the State.

A statement by Soibi Max-Alalibo, Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Communications, Rivers State, disclosed that Pastor Nsirim, who made this declaration on Monday, 27th January, 2020, at a Solemn Assembly Thanksgiving Service in his office, organised by staff of the Ministry, equally added that the blueprint is all encompassing in terms of developing the State.

“If you see the document, you’ll know that His Excellency had taken his time to articulate his vision for Rivers people, and he has been implementing it”, he said.

The Commissioner continued that towards achieving the blueprint, the Governor ensures that whatever promises he makes to Rivers people are fulfilled in record time.

“He is one Governor who would not give you a promise that he’ll not fulfill. He’s not keeping abandoned projects. We’re lucky to have such a leader at this time in history”, he said.

In order to reap from the leadership, therefore, the Commissioner called on staffs of the Ministry to key into the vision of the Governor as represented by the Commissioner.

“We in the Ministry of Information need to gird our loins. The times call for extra sacrifice, like I told those in the parastatals.

“It’s a time for creativity and innovation. If you’re not creative, you wouldn’t be part of the agenda of this Ministry”, he said.

He, therefore, charged staffs of the Ministry to build themselves to the point of strategically beginning to show the world that “this is a Ministry with potentials”.

Taking his brief message from St Like Gospel, Chapter 17, from verse 11 to 19, the visiting Pastor of the day, Pastor Isidore Otigba, harped on the importance of always giving thanks to who it is due at all times, in this case, God.

According to him, everybody in life has pressing needs. When such needs are satisfied, it is important to say thank you to the person through whom it was made possible.

“This is why this Thanksgiving Service is very significant”, he said, as a show of appreciation to God for the good things happening in the Ministry.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of an award to the Commissioner by members of the planning committee, for being what they christened “a Godly and good leader” to the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo presented the plaque to the Commissioner.