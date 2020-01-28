TRUTH IS OUR PROBLEM, SAYS GOV ZULUM, AT DEFENCE COLLEGE LECTURE

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has declared that the unwillingness of persons in the corridors of power to tell leaders truth about issues and the unwillingness of leaders themselves to hear the truth, are some of the major problems confronting leadership in Nigeria.

The Borno Governor made this honest and forthright disclosure, when he delivered a well researched paper with the title, “Strategic leadership: The challenges of Insurgency in Borno State” as the guest lecturer at the National Defence College, in Abuja, onTuesday, 28th January, 2020.

Governor Zulum, who honoured an invitation by the college, to deliver the lecture, was quite frank in engaging his audience, the participants of course 28, amongst them military officers and civilian policy makers, from Nigeria and other foreign countries.

Zulum discussed different aspects of strategic leadership in the lecture, which was both academic and practical, situating them with Nigeria’s in the last 50 years and gave account of his experience working as commissioner from 2011 to 2015 and as governor in the last eight months”

“A strategic leader must be a strategic listener and reader. A strategic thinker must also be a strategic learner. A strategic leader must be willing to hear the truth and to learn. However, telling the truth and accepting the truth has been our major problems in Nigeria. Some people will never tell you the truth when you are in power and honestly, many of us in power also do not want to hear the truth, we prefer to be told what we like to hear and that is a serious deficit in strategic leadership”, the Governor said.

Zulum enumerated issues relating to the Boko Haram challenges and listed destructions caused by the insurgents, including the emergence of 59,311 orphans whose fathers were killed and 59,213 widows that lost husbands to the insurgency in different parts of Borno.

The Governor acquainted the audience with his immediate, short and long term strategic plan, in confronting the challenges from all fronts, which include investing heavily on security, enrolling out of school children into existing and new mega schools, placing a ban against political thuggery with jobs being created as alternative.

At the end of Zulum’s lecture, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral M.M Kadiri and the College’s Director of Studies, D.G Prayero, who spoke respectively, paid tribute to the Governor for his frank presentation and for his exemplary style of leadership, which they said, has earned him so much respect and admiration within the few months he has so far served the people of Borno State.