Ukah Inaugurates 2020 Delta State School Sports Festival LOC

A 13-member Local Organising Committee ( LOC) for the 2020 Delta State School Sports Festival was on 27/01/2020, inaugurated by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, inside the conference hall of the ministry in Asaba.

Chieh Ukah stated that the state school sports festival was different from the state sports festival as the former is meant to discover talents at the school level that can be further nurtured by the latter.

He warned that mercenaries will not be allowed to participate in the competition, adding that it is strictly for students just as he said that accommodation have been secured for the students to camp.

Chief Ukah noted that the joy of participating in the school sports festival is when the names of schools are mentioned during the event, and called on members of the LOC to avoid using just zones to introduce students.

Speaking on behalf of members of the LOC, the Director General of the state Sports Commission, Mr. Chris Anaziah, represented by Mr. Celestine Ibegbunem, thanked the commissioner for finding members worthy to serve, promising that they will not disappoint in discharging the duties assigned to them.

Members of the LOC, headed by Chief Patrick Ukah, include the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Samuel Dietake, Chairman, Delta State Sports Commissioner, Chief Tonobok Okowa, the Director General in the commission, Mr. Chris Anazia, the Special Assistant to the commissioner, Mr. Felix Ideh, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on School Sports, Mr. Lucky Sunday.

Also included are the Director of Schools in the ministry, Mrs. Joy Biyibi-Gidson, the Assistant Director Schools in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ishaka, the Media Assistant to the commissioner, Mr. Sam Ijeh, Mr. Seigha Porbeni and Mr. Celestine Ibegbunem both of the sports commission. Mrs. Alero Ifeajika and Mrs. Francisca Semiteje from the ministry are Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.