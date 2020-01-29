LIFE’S THORNS AND ROSES – By Peace Alex

Life is beautiful but not always easy. It has problems too and the challenge lies in facing them with courage and letting the beauty of life act like a balm, which makes the pain bearable, during trying times, by providing hope

Happiness, sorrow, victory, defeat. Day and night are the two sides of the same coin. Similarly life is full of moments of joy, pleasures, success and comfort, punctuated by misery, defeat, failures and problems.

There is no human being on Earth, strong, powerful, wise or rich and influencial, who has not experienced, struggle, suffering or failure.

No doubt, life is beautiful and and it is wonderful to be alive. But one should always be ready to face adversity and challenges. A person who has not encountered difficulties in life can never achieve success.

Difficulties test the courage, patience, preseverence and true character of a human being. Adversity and hardships make a person strong and ready to face the challenges of life with equanimity. There is no doubt that there can be no gain without pain. It is only when one toils and sweats it out that success is nourished and sustained.

Thus, life is and yet should not only be just a bed of roses; thorns are also a part of it and should be accepted by us just as we accept the beautiful side of life.

The thorns remind one of how success and happiness can be evasive and thus we should learn not to feel disappointed and disheartened when the thorns prick us, but to instead, remember that the pain of thorns is short-lived and the beauty of life would soon overcome the fierce thorns

Those who are under the impression that life is a bed of roses are soon disillusioned and frustrated. One who faces difficulties with courage and accepts success without letting go of it’s head are the ones who experience real happiness, contentment and peace in life

Those who think that good times last forever, will easily succumb to pressure during difficulties. Because they do not put in the required hard work and efforts, they break down easily.

You can take the example of a student who toils day and night, makes sacrifices and resists every form temptations so that he/she can perform well. Similarly, a successful executive has to face the ups and downs of life, not forgetting that life is a mix of success and failure, joy and sorrows.

If he loses hope during difficult times, he would not achieve success and would fail his/her exams or be replaced by others. Even the strongest kings and emperors have had their cups of woes

Life has not been a bed of roses for them and I. The adage ‘uneasy lies the head that wears the crown’ has been rightly used for people who are successful and are enjoying power and authority

To summarize, Life is beautiful just as roses but it has challenges which are like thorns and have to be faced and overcome by all.

Those who accept these challenges and succeed are the ones who know how to Live life in its true sense. So enjoy life but also be prepared to bear the pricks of pain.

Stay blessed always.