Samabri Flow Station: HOST COMMUNITIES RAISES ALARM OVER POLLUTION, DEGRADATION OF THEIR ENVIRONMENT BY AGIP

Host Communities and landlords of the Samabri Flow Station in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State have raised an alarm over the continued pollution and degradation of their environments by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, describing the situation as worrisome.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of affected communities of Abuetor, Osifo, Osekwenike and Agbere under the auspices of concerned stakeholders led by the President-General of the Samabri Agip Host Communities Youths Federation, Comrade Perfect Ebipere Ikpekri, lamented the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, effluents and oil waste into the environments surroundings the Samabri Flow Station owned and operated by Agip Oil Company.

He noted that concerted efforts have been made to stop the company from these acts of polluting their land and to remedy the polluted land but all to no avail saying the land and the entire ecosystem are now in grave danger of sustaining the Host Communities who are predominantly fishermen and farmers.

“We are calling on Federal Ministry of Environment, Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency including other regulatory bodies to come to our aid by compelling Nigerian Agip Oil Company to agree to a comprehensive joint investigation of the affected areas with a view to ascertaining the level of degradation.

“We are equally calling on the FG to compel the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to carry out appropriate remedial measures to mitigate the impacts of pollution and also to adequately compensate the affected families and landlords whose land have been negatively impacted.” Comrade Ikpekri added.