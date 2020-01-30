Governorship Election: SDP Moves to Take Over Edo

As this year’s governorship election in Edo state draws closer, the Social Democratic Party SDP, has assured the people of the state that the party remains the most credible and best alternative platform that guarantee the congenial atmosphere, free and equal space for every citizens to express their franchise and the rights to birth aspirations for any political offices.

Addresing newsmen in Benin, Elder Felix Ogbayangbon, Edo state chairman of SDP, said SDP is a party that provides a level playing field for all aspirants even as he called on genuine democrats, stakeholders in Edo project and Governor Godwin Obaseki to embrace the party to enable the people of the state enjoy true democratic dividends.

He said it is obvious that political activities are revving up, and what agitates the minds of politicians with ambition to serve is how political parties will provide the needed space for them to participate and give their aspirations a birth.

“Edo state SDP is repositioning and getting well – primed for the task ahead as the only reliable political party with the interest of the generality of Edo people at heart. The major task now is that of taking over the front line position in providing political direction for the state and the nation at large.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Oke Idawane, Chairman of Forum of SDP States Chairmen, who chaired the briefing, called on Nigerians especially the people of Edo state to embrace SDP, as it is the only political party in Nigeria that is devoid of acrimony and capable of changing their fortunes.

“SDP remains the oldest political party in Nigeria, it is rancour free, has zero tolerance for corruption, and abhor impunity and imposition of any kind, that is why we want the people of Edo to embrace our party and shun PDP and APC that have destroyed the fabric of our nation.

“You must work hard and collectively this year for our party to emerged victorious at the governorship election, you have to go back to your wards, LGAs to preach the good news brought by SDP so as to redeem Edo state,” Idawane added.