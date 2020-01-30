MANCHESTER UNITED SIGN  BRUNO FERNANDES FROM SPORTING LISBON

At last Manchester United has completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, a long drawn transfer saga that sometimes seemed like the deal was going to fall through.Bruno Fernandes, 25, who was named the Portuguese league’s player of the year in the last two consecutive seasons, 2018 and 2019, joined the Red Devils for 55m euros (£47m), which is much lower than the earlier touted figure in the neighborhood of around £80m, but add-ons could eventually still increase the overall cost to around 80m euros (£67.7m).Fernandes’ move is the biggest in the Premier League so far during the January transfer window – with the deadline at 23:00 GMT on Friday. He follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Marcos Rojo in joining Manchester United from Sporting and his deal, which runs until 2025, also has an option to extend for a further year.The creative and highly covered midfielder says he will give “everything” to bring “success and trophies” to Manchester United, after joining on a five-and-a-half year deal.”My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” added Fernandes.”I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.”For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible,” said Portuguese international Fernandes

Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the midfielder as a “fantastic addition”.Solskjaer said: “Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.”We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.”Most importantly, he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.”Indeed, Bruno’s stats speak for themselves. He joined Sporting for £7.2m from Sampdoria in 2017 and scored 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions for Sporting. He also won the Portuguese Cup in 2018-19 and has played 19 times for his country Portugal – with his idol Christiano Ronaldo, winning the Uefa Nations League in 2019.The fee paid to Sporting will increase if a series of conditions are met – including United’s qualification for the Champions League.United would pay an additional 5m euros (£4.2m) if they achieve Champions League qualification, with a further 5m euros subject to Fernandes’ participation. The remaining payment of 15m euros (£12.6m) is based on individual player prizes.

Can Bruno Fernandes be a success at Manchester United?

Analysis – ‘A player from another level’

Former Sporting CP and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on BBC World Service: “He’s a player from another level. He’s not a number 10; don’t expect him to play there. He’s more a number eight – but at the same time he has a very good last pass and very good delivery from free-kicks and corners.

“He’s a leader because if you see him play you will notice that he is talking to team-mates all the time”.

Very good players don’t need time to adapt; very good players can play in all countries. The way that he plays and the quality that he has, he’ll be a completely adapted player after two to three days, you will see.

Everyone here in Portugal expected that he would move. Nobody expected him to start the season here because all of us know that he belongs to a completely different level of football. Even the fans of Sporting expected him to move in the summer. Everyone was waiting for him to move to England or Spain and to a massive club such as Manchester United.

Source story and cover photo: BBC.com/sports/football