RIWAMA Acquires New Intervention Vehicles, As Obuah Renews Call For Corporate Partnership

In its determined efforts to keep Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and its environs clean and healthy, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has procured two new compactors to facilitate its nosete operations.

A statement signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah and released on Thursday, January 30, 2020, disclosed that the Sole Administrator, speaking at a brief but colourful commissioning ceremony at the RIWAMA office in Mile 4, Rumueme, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, January 29, said the acquisition of the waste disposal trucks would boost its intervention efforts in light of possible lapses often occasioned by broken down of compactors belonging to Service Providers.

He said it has been the policy of the Agency to wade in under such situation as according to him, any delay could be detrimental.

The RIWAMA boss said it is in line with its ‘Quick Intervention Policy’ that the waste disposal trucks were acquired, adding that five more of such trucks have been ordered and waiting to be received by the Agency.

“We keep these vehicles to assist the Service Providers in case their vehicles broke down and they are not able to do their jobs as at and when due. Our compactors, under such situation serve as standby because we cannot afford the delay and the consequent effect”, he explained.

Bro. Obuah further explained that the reason dirts are noticed in some places between after the hours of 6 am is as a result of breakdown of trucks being used to cart away the dirts.

He went on: “The waste disposal trucks being used by Service Providers could break down any moment because they are not super machine. The vehicle may be good today and tomorrow it may break down. Because we are proactive, we cannot wait but go in and intervene”.

He said the Agency thought it wise not to fold its hands and watch dirts litter all over the places as according to him, “At the end, we’ll be the ones that would suffer it”.

Bro. Obuah expressed confidence that with the two waste disposal trucks in its fleet, the Agency was close to meeting its target in service delivery.

“I want to say without any iota of doubt that RIWAMA has achieved over 85% cleanness of Rivers State even though that is not enough because we want to achieve 100%. But with these two waste disposal trucks in our fleet, I am assuring the good people of the State that we are heading towards achieving 99.9% cleanness”, he declared.

On what constitutes some teething challenges to the Agency, the Sole Administrator said the availability of finance and more equipment would be a big booster and in his words, ‘take our operations to the zenith’.

He said the cost of keeping the State clean was enormous as the Agency is covering Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Okrika, Eleme LGAs with oversight functions to other local government areas.

“While we commend our environmentally friendly Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for always putting the cleaning of the state on the front burner, we call on other environmentally friendly individuals, groups and corporate bodies to partner with RIWAMA in our service delivery efforts.

“We need more money and equipments from corporate organizations and individuals to achieve the 100% target that His Excellency has given to us. We need more dumpsites for the quantum of wastes generated. The job of cleaning the State should not be left for RIWAMA alone and that is why we seek this partnership for you to assist us with what you can, and we will do our job efficiently by the grace of God”, he said.