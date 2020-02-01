GROUP FAULTS ZONING ARRANGEMENT IN DELTA, WANTS IJAW TO SUCCEED GOV. OKOWA

Movement for the Actualisation of a Governor of Ijaw Extraction in Delta State come 2023, has raised a strong objection to the zoning formula purportedly adopted by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in the state saying when there is no equity and justice crisis becomes inevitable.

Hon. Christian Moses Abeh, National Coordinator of the group in a statement, said zoning is not constitutional but an agreement of power sharing among the three senatorial zones introduced by, the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori to enable Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, his first cousin to become the Governor of the State in order to cover up certain misdeeds and equally build on his legacies.

“How can a man sow all he had for over twenty years and be deprived from reaping what he has been sowing? Brethren, As at the time of that agreement the Ijaws were in a better place to produce the Governor of the state then considering their population in the Delta South zone, but they were asked to step down because Chief Ibori was the Governor then and needed his close and trusted brother to occupy the seat.

According to Abeh, despite the agreement reached, the Delta Central people threw their weight behind Chief Great Ogboru from Delta Central, while Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led the battle from the Delta North angle in collaboration with Delta South people to deliver Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan both in 2007, 2011 rerun and 2011 general elections.

“In 2015 and 2019, we all knew how the Ijaws gave Senator Okowa block votes both at the party primary and general election. They did not encourage, sponsor or support any of their brother to contest against Okowa in the governorship elections of 2015 and 2019.”

He argued that as people of conscience, it will be humanly and morally possible to avoid anything that will lead to crisis in our state.

“Let’s appreciate the Ijaw people for their unalloyed support for the PDP and other zones that have produced Governors in Delta state by allowing them to produce the next Governor of the State by 2023.