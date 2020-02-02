DAKKADA WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP, MENTORSHIP PROGRAMME DEBUTS IN UKANAFUN LGA

By Peace Alex

The business tooling and vocational skills development training, designed as a programme to deliver Entrepreneurship and Mentorship capacity building for Dakkada Women, which is organized by the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management Akwa ibom state, Mrs. Lydia Udoh, debuted In Ukanafun LGA on 31st January, 2020.

The essence of the programme is to train, empower and equip women to improve their living conditions through the promotion of income generating activities, in line with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Completion Agenda to establish at least 30,000 Small and Medium Scale businesses across the State.

Speaking at the kick off of the Dakkada Women Entrepreneurship and Mentorship Programme (DWEMP) in Ukanafun, Mr Ime Uwah, SSA On Marketing and Brand Management said: “The Dakkada Women Entrepreneurship & Mentorship Programme driven by my colleague the SA to Governor on Marketing & Brand Mgt, Mrs Lydia Udoh as stated in its objectives is poised to empower women in skills acquisition and also provision of the right work tools”

“Today, the women of Ukanafun have taken the lead as this programme kicks off. I am certain, that by the end of today, a lot will go home with something new and in a short time, there will be testimonies to the benefits of this programme”

“I must assure the women of Ukanafun, that his Excellency, through the Dakkada Initiative will continue to support women and put them as top priority in His completion Agenda”

In attendance were; The First Lady of Ukanafun LGA, Mrs. Ijeoma Idiong, The Vice Chairman Ukanafun Local Government, Hon. Victor Umakiso, Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr. Ime Uwah, Special Assistant to the Governor on marketing and Brand Management, Mrs. Meflyn Anwana, councilor’s amongst others.

Story and Photos from Iniobong Ituen at the event.