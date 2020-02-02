PANDEF Throws Full Weight Behind ‘Amotekun’, Rejects Plans By FG to Establish Nuclear Reactor Plants in Niger Delta, Amongst Others

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF AN EXPANDED NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING OF PAN NIGER DELTA FORUM (PANDEF) HELD AT BENIN CITY, EDO STATE ON FRIDAY, 31ST JANUARY, 2020

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) held an expanded National Executive Committee meeting at Benin City, Edo State on Friday, 31st January, 2020 to deliberate on matters of urgent and critical importance to the Niger Delta region and the Forum. Meeting also appraised the state of affairs of the nation and the region. The expanded NEC meeting was attended by National Officers, State chairmen, secretaries of PANDEF as well as key stakeholders of the region.

The National Leader and Chairman Board of Trustees of PANDEF, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark sent a goodwill message to enrich deliberations at the expanded NEC meeting, which was declared opened by PANDEF National Chairman, and former Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga Rtd.

Rising from the expanded National Executive Committee Meeting, PANDEF made the following RESOLUTIONS:

1. Restates its commitment to engage with all critical stakeholders of the region, irrespective of political inclination, in its efforts to foster unity, lasting peace, security and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region for the benefit of present and future generations.

2. Restates its earlier position on the establishment of the South West joint Security Initiative, AMOTEKUN, and further commends the governors and people of the South West region for their resolute stand on the Initiative.

3. Urges the South South Governors to as a matter of urgency meet and organize a similar regional Security and Development initiative, as the whole of the Niger Delta region is under existential threat.

4. That PANDEF IS READY WITH A REGIONAL SECURITY BLUEPRINT AND WOULD SUBMIT SAME TO THE GOVERNORS AS THEY MEET.

5. Further calls on Governors of the South South region to reactivate the BRACED Commission to fast track socio-economic development in the region.

6. Restates it position on RESTRUCTURING and calls on the federal government to urgently begin a constructive dialogue process on the restructuring of the country to guarantee harmonious and peaceful coexistence.

7. Notes with interest, reports that the Senate has set up a Committee to tinker with the Constitution of their Federal Republic of Nigeria. However, WARNS that the process should not be a scheme to divert citizens’ attention from the clamour for restructuring.

8. Decries the poor state of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region, particularly roads, and thus calls on the federal and state government to take urgent steps to address the dearth of infrastructure in the region; particularly the completion of all sections of the East-West road as well as the commencement of work on the Coastal road and railway from Lagos to Calabar.

9. Rejects outright plans by the federal government to establish nuclear reactor plants in the Niger Delta.

10. Cautions against the plan by the Nigerian Maritime Administration

and Safety Agency, NIMASA to divert the Floating Dock that was to be situated at Okerenkoko in Delta State. PANDEF considers the plan as another attempt to further deny the region of needed economic boost, and critical training component in support of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

11. PANDEF commends the government and people of Edo State for the support and hospitality extended to the Forum in holding the expanded National Executive Meeting in the State.

Issued and Adopted in Benin City, Edo State on Friday, 31st January, 2020

Signed:

Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd)

National Chairman, PANDEF