AKWA IBOM GOVT FROWNS AT TEACHERS ATTITUDE TO WORK, READS RIOT ACT TO ERRING SCHOOLS

By Peace Alex

Akwa Ibom state government has frowned at the attitude of teachers in the state towards their profession and cautioned them to step up or face appropriate sanction, stressing that the the less than exemplary attitude of some teachers, not only creates a negative impact on the pupils they teach, but greatly undermines the committed efforts of the state government’s free and compulsory education policy.

This admonition was delivered by the Senior Special Assistant on Education monitoring to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, on Monday, 3rd February, 2020, when she embarked on an on-the-spot assesment tour of teachers performances in some schools, in line with the mandate of the office of the SSA on Education monitoring to compliment the free and compulsory education policy efforts of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Mrs Idongesit Etiebet and her team, visited Lutheran Primary School, Itam Ikot Ebia, Methodist School, Itiam Etoi, St. James African Church Primary School and St. Peters (RCM) Primary School, Mbiabong Ayanya to access the performance and attitude of the teachers towards teaching the children, and she was visibly disappointed with the teachers, even as she read the riot act to them in very clear terms.

Arriving Methodist School, Itam Etoi at about 8.05 am, the team discovered that the Head Teacher, whose name was alleged to be a certain Mrs Uduak Udoh, was absent from her duty post and while no one had any idea why she had not reported to work by that time, it was also noticed that some teachers who were supposed to be in the classrooms teaching, were seen doing nothing.

At Lutheran Primary School, Itam Ikot Ebia, the Head Teacher, whose name was given as Mrs Regina Akpabio was not on seat at the time of visit and while only four teaching staff were seen in the classrooms carrying out their expected duties, a scrutiny of the teachers register revealed that 12 out of the 15 teachers employed by the school, reported for work before 8am, as the others came in late.

The team also visited St. James African Church Primary School (Mayflower) where the students were seen loitering during school hours, with the Head Teacher, Mrs Rosemary Inyang Udo fully on ground and in charge, and the Teachers also spotted teaching in the. school which has a total of 18 teachers with on duty while two were absent.

The story was however quite discouraging at St. Peters (RCM) Primary School, Mbiabong Ayanya, as there was no single teachers found in their respective classes, on the excuse that they were all in a meeting with the Head Teacher in her office.

A visibly disappointed Mrs Etiebet who didn’t mince words in expressing her displeasure at the attitude of the teachers in majority of the schools visited, promptly recommended appropriate sanctions to the erring teachers including the absent Head Teachers in the identified schools and while charging that staff meetings must be held after school hours and not when teachers should be teaching, warned that her office would not take kindly to the attitude of any teacher (s), whose actions were tantamount to sabotaging or undermining the free and compulsory education policy of the state government, henceforth.