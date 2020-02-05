Borno: GOV ZULUM VISITS MONGUNO, LAYS FOUNDATION FOR 1000 HOMES FOR IDPS, HIGHER SCHOOL

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has spent two days in Monguno town around the tough shores of the Lake Chad in northern Borno, during which he laid the foundation for construction of 1,000 houses.

The houses on completion, will resettle internally displaced persons currently occupying schools.

During the visit, governor Zulum also laid the foundation for construction of a higher Islamic school, which will create opportunities for 10,000 adults with traditional Islamic knowledge to undergo schooling that will qualify them for diplomas in western education. He also began a vocational training centre in the town.

The Governor had departed Maiduguri on Sunday, 2nd February, for Monguno, where he stayed till Tuesday, 4th February.

Monguno town presently houses over 89,000 Internally displaced persons from six local governments area of Monguno, Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Guzamala and Nganzai, all in the Northern senatorial zone of Borno State.

The State Commissioner of Reconsttruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engineer Mustapha Gubio during the foundation laying ceremony of the 1000 Housing Estate, said the estate is purposely to relocate the over 89,000 IDPs presently occupying schools and other government premises in Monguno town.

He said this will enable the schools which has been occupied for years to resume their normal activities.

He revealed that the housing estate which is expected to cost the state government over N5 billion will be completed within six months.

According to the commissioner, the Estate will have a school, hospital, boreholes, fire service station, a mini market, offices for CJTF, vigilante and hunters and offices for housing and water management officials.

He said roads and drainages would be built and the estate would be electrified with high voltage transformers installed.

On it’s part, the school project will cost the state government about N75 million and is also expected to be completed within a period of three months.

Commissioner of Education, Hon. Bello Ayuba said the school will encourage Arabic and Islamic education which many parents give presence to.

Ayuba lamented that the closure of Arabic and Islamic schools in the area had brought setback in Arabic and Islamic studies, noting that on completion of the school, students from the area will have ample opportunity to get the best Arabic and Islamic education.

He said the school will have the best of teachers and administrative personnel and equipped with all the necessary modern facilities and amenities including computers.