BRACE UP TO CHECKMATE LASSA FEVER RESURGENCE, OBUAH CHARGES RIVERS STATE RESIDENTS

In the wake of a resurgence of the Lassa Fever epidemic in some parts of the country including Rivers State, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah has warned on the urgent need not to allow accumulation of wastes in and around homes, offices, markets, business areas, amongst others.

This charge was contained in a Press statement issued and signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah and released on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, on behalf of the RIWAMA Boss.

Bro Obuah in the statement, said this has become necessary since accumulated wastes are major breeding sources of rodents that have been identified as main carriers of Lassa Fever.

The Sole Administrator said it’s for this reason that the Agency has ensured that receptacles are located in strategic places for ease of dumping of generated wastes and evacuation.

“If we keep our surroundings clean, there will be no hiding and breeding place for these life threatening rats that have caused avoidable danger to humans across the globe. We’ll therefore be doing ourselves a whole lot of good by keeping to the sanitation laws of the State and leading a healthy living at all times”, Bro Obuah declared.

He also advised that visitors coming into the State with all kinds of bags and luggage should ensure they do so with clean and sanitized bags and clothes as spiders, cockroaches and such other insects that readily come in contact with rodents could be a source of danger and health hazard too.

The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA enjoined those living and doing business in the State to ensure that wastes are properly bagged and dumped at government receptacles only, between the hours of 6pm to 12 midnight.

Bro Obuah however, assured that the Agency will continue to keep Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs clean by ensuring that wastes are readily evacuated to the designated dumpsites.