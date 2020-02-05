CNPP Justifies Appeal Court Presence in Asaba

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties CNPP, has applauded the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the inauguration of the 17th Court of Appeal in the state, saying the presence of the court in Delta will quicken justice delivery at the appeal level.

Delta State Chairman of CNPP, Mr Fred Obi in a press statement, condemned criticism of the APC towards the Appeal Court building. He argued that government is a continuing process, and if the present government see no reason to continue with the plan of using the building as was proposed but instead to address the immediate needs of the people, CNPP see nothing wrong with such a decision.

“Government at all level requires money to run, to some extent, the presence of the appeal Court in Asaba, Delta State, will boost the revenue generation of the state. It will also create direct and indirect employment as business activities will spring up at the court premises. The CNPP therefore congratulate the Government and Deltans for the milestone achievement.

“Another area the CNPP will commend the state government is the dualization of the Kwale Ughelli Express Way. It is a giant stride as construction activities is massively on going and within the shortest possible time, the project is hoped to be completed which will ease the activities of business in the state especially in the areas of the movement of goods and services. It’s a major road that when completed, it will also attract investors as connecting Warri Port by Road for the movement of goods to the Eastern Part will be done without stress, it will encourage importers of goods to now decide to be using the Warri Port because of the good road network.

While appealing to opposition political parties to always be constructive in their criticism, he said CNPP is ready to partner with state government, and willing to profer solutions to governance.

“Okowa led Government has been so accommodating that since the inception of Democracy, in 1999 this is the first time a seating government is appointing over eight members of the opposition in Government. This is commendable and should be supported to continue the building of Smarter Delta State.

Continuing, he noted that the recent release of grant to opposition Political Parties as well as other incentives is worthy of commendation.

Obi who is the immediate past Chairman of IPAC Delta State, explained that it is also an opportunity to thank the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor RT. Hon Solomon Funkekeme, who is daily working round the clock to making sure that there is political peace and stability in the state especially in the area of the opposition political parties.

He noted that Asaba is wearing a look and will attract investors. He then urged the residents to inbibe the spirit of cleanliness campaign being championed by the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency.