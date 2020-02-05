FORMER CJN ONNOGHEN MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE, RECEIVES NBA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN,

Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, has been awarded the prestigious Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Lifetime Achievement Award, by the Nigerian Bar Association’s Calabar Branch.

Justice Onnoghen received the award, during the 2020 dinner event of NBA Calabar, on Friday, 31st January, in what was remarkable, his first public appearance after he left office as the CJN, after he left office on 5 April, 2019, following a protracted legal battle with the executive arm of government which alleged that some oversight financial discrepancy in his assets declaration form had been sufficient to warrant an indictment by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, thus compelling him to abdicate his office as CJN to pave the way for his successor to first assume the position of Chief Justice of Nigeria in an acting capacity. The rest, as they say, is now history.

The former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who graced the NBA Calabar Dinner event with his wife Nkoyo, decked out smartly in a resplendent white tuxedo coat on a pair of black trousers, was also attending in his invited capacity as the chairman of the occasion.

Addressing the excited audience in is chairman’s opening remarks, an ebullient Onnoghen, already renowned for his excellent oratory and impeccable delivery, said enthusiatically: “It’s good to be home and be part of the private Bar. This is where I started my practice as a private lawyer and I feel good coming back.

“I want to say a big thank you to the NBA and judicial officers who stood by me. I thank you for all what you have done and I want to present myself. I am not dead. I am even more good looking now too,” he said, which drew a rousing burst of prolonged laughter, good humour and rich applause from his learned colleagues.

“I thank you all for your support during the course of the unfortunate incident. God is God. God remains God. The truth about life is in death. You can’t know anything about this life until you’re dead because life isn’t eternal,” he told them philosophically.

Receiving the NBA lifetime achievement award from Ag. Chief Judge of Cross River State, Justice Akon Ikpeme, Justice Onnoghen, as reported by Gavel International, gave what he called a Ghanaian folklore to his audience at the dinner. He said: “A lion, the king of the jungle one day was drinking water from the upstream when it noticed an antelope downstream that was also drinking water.

“The lion shouted at the antelope and accused it of ruffling the water. The antelope reminded the great lion that he (Lion) is the one drinking from upstream and therefore the only one that can ruffle the waters. Not done, the lion went on and accused the antelope of abusing him, the king of the jungle during the burial of its (antelope) grandfather sometimes in the past.

“The antelope replied that he couldn’t have insulted the king of the jungle at the burial since he was not yet born then. The lion then roared back threatening that ‘I am going to eat you for lunch today’ to which the antelope replied: ‘That’s what you should have said in the first place'”.

The former CJN’s tale was, according to the report, received by his audience with a standing ovation, which was still ringing round the hall as he gently strolled back to the high table took his seat.

The rest of the evening went by smoothly and the Nigeria Bar Association Calabar 2020 Dinner was concluded successfully, with the highpoint being the presentation of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award to Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the Acting Chief Judge of Cross River State, Justice Akon Ikpeme.