INI EMEMOBONG, A’IBOM PDP PUB. SEC, ORGANIZES INTENSIVE COACHING LESSONS FOR JAMB/UTME, WAEC, NECO CANDIDATES

By Peace Alex

Publicity Secretary of The Peoples Democratic, PDP, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has commenced a committed program of organizung an intensive coaching lesson for JAMB/UTME, WAEC and NECO candidates for indigenes of Ibiono Ibom LGA.

The examination preparatory classes tagged ‘Operation Succeed Intensive Coaching Lesson’, which has been structured in line with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s free education policy in Akwa Ibom State and is designed to encourage and promote academic excellence in the state, is currently going on at the designated Primary School in Use Ndon, Ibiono Ibom LGA and is slated to last for three months. The lessons begin at 3pm in the afternoon and end by 6pm every weekday.

Operating with the philosophy espoused by the great Malcolm X that, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”, the members of the Publicity Secretariat led by the the Media Relations Officer of the secretariat, Blessing Menim recently visited the study centre to see how the candidates were doing.

Some of the candidates who spoke with the team expressed satisfaction on the conduct and delivery of their teachers while thanking Comr Ememobong for his show of love and concern to Akwa Ibom people and especially, the students in particular.

Addressing the candidates, Aity James and Blessing Menim encouraged them to take their studies seriously and while assuring them not relent to reach out to members of the secretariat if they need anything, promised to regularly visit the study centre to boost their morale before the UTME examinations commences.