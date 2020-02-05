Monguno: GOV ZULUM DISTRIBUTES N200M CASH TO 50,000 DISPLACED WOMEN; 89,000 GET FOOD AIDS

Borno Governor, Professor Babagama Umara Zulum has directly supervised the distribution of more than N200 million to about 50,000 women displaced by Boko Haram.

The women, now staying in Monguno town, were mostly from villages sacked by insurgents in Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa, Abadam and Nganzai local government areas, all in northern Borno on the shores of the Lake Chad.

Each of the women received a token of N5,000 and bags of variety of food and non food items distributed across 17 official and unofficial IDP camps on Tuesday, 5th February, 2020.

Governor Zulum, who was in Monguno for two days (Sunday to Tuesday), personally coordinated the distribution of the cash, food and non food items. The cash, meant to cushion social vulnerability, was however restricted to displaced women.

In a related development, about 89,000 internally displaced men and women from Abadam, Kukawa, Marte, Guzamala, Nganzai and Monguno local government areas were given variety of food and non food items during the two days stay of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in Monguno town.

Thousands of bags of rice, beans, maize flour, spaghetti, vegetable oil, wrappers and blankets were distributed to the displaced persons.

The relief items were jointly provided by Borno state and the federal government through the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The governor, who was full of gratitude to the NEDC, said the the distribution became necessary as the state government need to assist the displaced persons whose movement and farming activities were impeded by the ongoing military activities against Boko Haram in the area.

The governor promised the people of Abadam and Marte local governments that roads to their localities will be reopened as efforts were being made in that regard.

Before arriving Monguno, Zulum had on Sunday stopped over in Gajiram town, headquarters of Nganzai local government area where he assessed buildings set ablaze by the Boko Haram insurgents few weeks back.

The governor subsequently directed the State Commissioner of Reconsttruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engineer Mustapha Gubio, to carry out renovation of the structures and ensure its completion within the next three months.

Governor Zulum also directed the local government secretary, Alhaji Abatcha Umar, being the most senior official at the council authority, to relocate to Gajiram and show leadership to the people.

Zulum directed that relief materials be conveyed to vulnerable citizens in the town, while urging patience and continued cooperation with the military.