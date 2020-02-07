ANIEKAN BASSEY; STABILIZING THE COMPLETION AGENDA – By Micheal Joseph Okon-Uruan

Mulling over what best describes Uruan State House of Assembly representative whom destiny smiled upon to become the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, the noun Stability became the best bet. All about Rt Hon Aniekan Bassey can be summed in the word. To better comprehend the concept of Stability let’s Google the word;

*noun* ;

the state of being stable.

*synonyms* : firmness, solidity, steadiness, secureness, strength, fastness, stoutness, sturdiness, security, safety, balance, balance of mind, mental health, soundness, rationality, reason, lucidity, lucidness, sense, sanity, saneness, right-mindedness, sureness, durability, lasting nature, enduring nature, constancy, permanence, changelessness, invariability, immutability, indestructibility, reliability, dependability, lastingness, perdurability, perenniality, imperishability, inalterability, unchangeableness, unchangeability

In a world were reliability and dependability vacillates under environmental influence, we have found Rt Hon Aniekan Bassey to be a dependable bulwark. Akwaibomites are gradually noticing that he is at home with that which touches them.

The 7th Assembly under his watch is an example, a yardstick a benchmark to measure his capability to maintaining stable hands on matters at hand. Little wonder his colleagues sing his praise unreservedly.

The rate at which the 7th Assembly is churning out bills for the public good is highly commendable. Devoid of dramas, his simplicity, intelligence, and rationality seduces like minds.

The Completion Agenda of Mr Udom Emmanuel for the good of the common people will surely be accomplished as we witnessed stable synergy between the Executive and the Legislature under his watch.

Akwa Ibom people are comfortable and confident with stable leaders. Leaders who say what they mean and mean what they say. Leaders who won’t take the people for granted by promising what they do not intend to deliver. RT Hon Aniekan Bassey is in that mould of truthfulness.

We need leaders like Rt Hon Aniekan Bassey for a more stable political future for the only state named after God, Simple but Stable.

© Micheal Joseph Okon is a Public Affairs Analyst