DELTA FIXES FEES FOR WAEC, NECO EXAMS, WARN SCHOOL HEADS AGAINST VIOLATION

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly parents and guardians, that the registration fees for various Certificate Examinations have been fixed. The approved amount for registration of candidates for the examinations are as follows :

WAEC -N16,950. 00

NECO -N14 ,050.00

2. Registration for Cognitive/Placement Examination and Basic Examination Certificate Examination (BECE) is free for candidates in public primary and secondary schools .

3. Only repeaters for BECE and Cognitive are expected to pay N2, 600 and N1,200 respectively for registration.

4. Any Head of School found violating the rules as stated above will be made to face disciplinary action and punished afterwards.

Signed:

Chief Patrick Ukah,

Honourable Commissioner,

Ministry of Basic and

Secondary Education.