PDP, APC, ACCORD, 15 OTHERS SURVIVE, AS INEC DEREGISTERS 74 POLITICAL PARTIES

The All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP were among 18 other political parties that made the cut, as Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deregistered 74 political parties in the country from the existing 92 that participated in the 2019 general elections.

Nigeria now officially has 18 political parties according to the electoral commission which disclosed that the deregistered parties did not satisfy the requirements of the fourth alteration to the constitution.

With the deregistration concluded, the certified political parties in the country now are:

1. All Progressives Congress

2. Peoples Democratic Party

3. Accord

4. Action Alliance,

5. African Action Congress,

6. African Democratic Congress,

7. Action Democratic Party,

8. All Progressives Grand Alliance,

9. Allied People’s Movement,

10. Labour Party

11. New Nigeria People’s Party.

12. National Rescue Movement,

13. Peoples Redemption Party,

14. Social Democratic Party,

15. Young Progressive Party,

16. Zenith Labour Party,

17. Boot Party

18. Action People’s Party.

The deregistered parties are Advanced Allied Party, All Blending Party, Advanced Congress Of Democrats, Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria, Alliance For Democracy, All Grassroots Alliance, All Grand Alliance Party, Advanced Nigeria, Democratic Party, Alliance For New Nigeria, Alliance National Party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, African People Alliance, Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, Alternative Party Of Nigeria, Alliance Of Social Democrats, Alliance For A United Nigeria, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Change Advocacy Party, Coalition For Change, Change Nigeria Party, Congress Of Patriots, Democratic Alternative, Democratic People’s Congress, Democratic People’s Party, Fresh Democratic Party, Freedom And Justice Party, Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria, Green Party Of Nigeria, Hope Democratic Party, Independent Democrats, Justice Must Prevail Party, Kowa Party, Liberation Movement, Legacy Party Of Nigeria, Mass Action Joint Alliance and Modern Democratic Party.

List of De-Registered Political Parties

“75 political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution. However, one of the political parties, the APP filed a suit in court and obtained an order restraining the Commission from deregistering it

Others are Masses Movement Of Nigeria, Mega Party Of Nigeria, Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy, National Action Council, Nigeria Community Movement Party, National Conscience Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress Party, National Democratic Liberty Party, Nigeria Elements Progressive Party, Nigeria For Democracy, New Generation Party Of Nigeria, National Interest Party, Nigeria People’s Congress, New Progressive Movement, National Unity Party, People’s Coalition Party, People For Democratic Change, People’s Democratic Movement, Progressive People’s Alliance, Providence People’s Congress, People’s Party Of Nigeria, People’s Progressive Party, People’s Trust, Reform And Advancement Party, Re-Build Nigeria Party, Restoration Party Of Nigeria, Save Nigeria Congress, Sustainable National Party, Socialist Party Of Nigeria, United Democratic Party, United Patriots, United People’s Congress, Unity Party Of Nigeria, United Progressive Party, We The People Nigeria, Young Democratic Party, Yes Electorates Solidarity and Youth Party.