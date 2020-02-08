Borno: GOV ZULUM’S 6AM OUTING; ORDERS NEW SCHOOLS FOR 7,600 PUPILS, REWARDS LONG SERVING TEACHER FOR HER PASSION, DEDICATION TO WORK

Borno Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum went out 6am of Friday, 7th February, to assess some ongoing projects and areas of community needs in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

In the course of the outing, Governor Zulum directed the building of new primary schools with combined total of 190 classrooms to accommodate at least 7,600 potential pupils.

The Governor directed the construction of two mega schools, each with 60 classrooms at Gwange 3 and Muna areas. The two schools will have 120 classrooms with each to accommodate 40 pupils. A total of 4,800 pupils will be in both schools.

At Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary school visited by the Governor, he ordered the construction of 10 new classrooms and inspected the renovation of existing ones. At least 40 pupils will be accommodated by the 10 classrooms.

Zulum inspected 60 classrooms at Moramti Mega school and Hostels facilities at the Borno State University.

At Bulumkuttu primary school, the Governor promised measures to improve access to education needs for 10,357 pupils of the school.

Beside schools, the Borno Governor visited a skills acquisition center being constructed by his administration in Munna to tackle youth unemployment in the state.

The centre is designed with 14 training units on tailoring, tie and die, solar installation, plumbing, refrigeration, air conditioning and others.

The centre is expected to be commissioned in May 2020.

Zulum was also at Abbaganaram where he directed that, a clinic should be built to improve public access to primary healthcare.

But the major highpoint of Governor Zulum’s 6am tour was at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School where he had gone for a fact finding on the spot accessment visit and surprisingly met a teacher, Mrs. Obiageri Mazi all dressed up and ready for work even at that early time of the morning.

The following dialogue ensued between the Governor and the Teacher:

Gov Zulum: You are a teacher here?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: Yes Sir.

Gov Zulum: For how long have you been teaching here?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: This February will make me 31years.

Governor Zulum: How much is your salary

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: N35, 000

Gov. Zulum: When did you complete your NCE

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: 2002

Gov. Zulum: What class are you teaching?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: I am a class teacher in Primary 1 Sir.

Gov. Zulum: Where are you from madam?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: Abia State.

Gov. Zulum: What’s your name?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: Mrs. Obiageri Mazi.

Gov. Zulum: Do you know me?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: Yes Sir

Gov. Zulum: Who am I?

Mrs. Obiageri Mazi: You are our Governor Sir.

The Governor then went to his car with a satisfied smile on his face and returned, handing over a cash gift to Mrs. Obiageri Mazi and assuring her that the government will not forget her commitment, passion and dedication to work. The surprised woman spontaneously dropped to her knees in heartfelt gratitude and thanked the Governor profusely praying that God will bless him.

Governor Zulum himself, captured what transpired during his interaction with Mrs. Mrs. Obiageri Mazi in his own words thus: “Yesterday, as early as 6:30 in the morning, I paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School to see how we can improve the infrastructure therein and I met one teacher, Mrs. Obiageri Mazi, an Igbo Christian from Abia State who served for 31 years in the Borno state.

“Although it was very early, I met none of the teachers and their pupils on ground but she alone. Her gender, tribe, religion or state of origin does not surprise me but her passion, enthusiasm, dedication, commitment and above all her patriotism do suprised me a lot.

“As a Government, we are mightily proud of her” Governor Zulum said with satisfaction