Ighalo: CORONA VIRUS SCARE STOPS NIGERIAN STRIKER FROM JOINING MAN UTD CAMP IN SPAIN

Manchester United, Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo will miss the club’s training camp in Spain because of fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being refused entry back into the UK.

A statement credited to Man. United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quoted him in an interview with MUTV saying: “He (Ighalo) might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them. But the risk [of border restrictions tightening] we don’t want to take.”

The striker who, in a very poignant and refreshing interview, initially doubted if the move to his favorite boyhood club would ever materialize, described his loan signing as ‘a dream come true’ and even confirmed that he had to take a pay cut as one of the conditions to secure the move.

United are not due to return until late on Friday before their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, 17 February, 2020.

Nigerian International, Ighalo, who flew to Manchester from China last Sunday after signing on loan from Shanghai Shenhua has already completed his medical and started training with the team. He is expected to be in the line up and possibly play his first game for Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.