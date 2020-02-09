GOV EMMANUEL CONSOLES GOV WIKE OVER UNCLE’S DEMISE, AS RIVERS GOVT PLEDGES ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN ELDER EMMANUEL NKANANG’S BURIAL

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike over the passage of his uncle, Late Chief Charles Wike.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt on Sunday Evening, Governor Emmanuel said that the governor’s uncle lived a worthy life.

He said: “We received the news of the death of your uncle with shock. We are here to commiserate with you and show our solidarity.

“To show solidarity, some of my Executive Council members decided to follow me. When you have someone who has shown love, you don’t know how to define the boundaries.

“Call him father, he will go for it. Call him uncle, he will go for it. That is someone who has impacted you life positively.”

The Akwa Ibom State Governor noted that the Late Uncle of Governor Wike contributed to the positive upbringing of the Rivers State Governor.

“We pray God for the protection of the family. We are in Government House to serve, not to bury people. God will keep our people safe as we serve other people “, he said.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike thanked his Akwa Ibom State counterpart for the solidarity and love.

He said that death is a debt every human being must pay, irrespective of his/her social class or status.

“A man is born at a time and a man must die at a time. Nobody knows when he will die. Life is not tenured like the terms a Governor will serve. God controls the circle of life”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the main duty of a human being is to use the time at his disposal to contribute meaningfully to development.

“While you are alive, do the best to contribute to the development of the society. My uncle dutifully served the community “, he said.

While thanking God for the life his late uncle lived, Governor Wike said he used his knowledge as a historian to educate his people.

Governor Wike also commiserated with the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State over the passage of the governor’s father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, who recently passed on to be with the Lord, at the age of 90.

He said that Rivers people will participate actively in the burial ceremony and reiterated that Rivers and Akwa Ibom people will continue to partner for the development of the country and Niger Delta.

Former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Pilgrims Commission, John Kennedy Opara prayed for the two bereaved families.