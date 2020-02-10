NORTHERN ELDERS FORUM: GENERAL WITHOUT TROOPS – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, has responded strongly to the accusation levelled by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, that the administration of President Buhari is a total failure, saying that the group, led by Prof Ango Abdullahi, had always been anti-Buhari and so there was nothing new in their antagonistic position.

Mr. Adesina, who noted in a tweet on his dedicated social media handle, that the NEF backed a candidate in the 2019 election, and they all bit the dust together, further described the allegations of Prof Abdullahi and his group as a case of sour grapes, even as he lampooned the NEF in an official press release issued on 9th February, 2020.

The press release titled: NORTHERN ELDERS FORUM: GENERAL WITHOUT TROOPS, reads thus:

Professor Ango Abdullahi on Sunday signed a long-winding statement on many issues relating to the North, and purportedly to the country.

The former vice chancellor signed the statement under the banner of Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF.

It is a quasi-organization that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Muhammadu Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation.

They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

February 9, 2020