REAL MADRID ACADEMY, A WIN-WIN PROJECT FOR YOUTHS IN RIVERS STATE – Barr. Chris Green

Rivers State Government says it is bent on providing a good platform for sports and football in particular to thrive in the state.

This is coming months after the unveiling of Real Madrid Football Academy in the State.

The quality project loving Governor of Rivers State Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike believes that Rivers youth deserve the best of everything hence this laudable and envious project.

A statement from the Media Department, Office of the SA, Real Madrid Football Academy Rivers State, disclosed that the Special Adviser, Barrister Christopher Green says the charge and mandate of the Governor is to see that stars are produced from the academy as well as secure their future.

He believes that football is an industry whose potentials have not been fully tapped in the country. It is a sure way to creating wealth for the State and Country.

“For the first time in history of Rivers State, and in Africa we are bringing this kind of project to Nigeria and River State in particular, this is a clear testimony of his Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike, whose intention is to secure the future of our youths in River State.

“His Excellency knows that Rivers State is blessed with abundance of talents hence his desire to make them actualize this gift to their own good and the good of society. He therefore wants them to seize this rare opportunity to shun acts that are inimical to their growth and channel them towards what will profit them and the state. The Governor is hell bent to transforming the youths and the state hence the establishment of the Real Madrid Football Academy”.

The experienced football administrator hinted that the academy will incorporate education as talents will be discovered, harness and nurtured to the world.

“Bringing the project “Real Madrid Academy” is a win win situation for youths in Rivers State and Nigeria”.

Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State is a place where we identify talents, groom them to stardom, they will be in the larger society because football is a big business, and education will be part of it”.

*Education aspects of human endeavour*

The Academy is meant for persons within the age of 6-17 years which will see football lovers run a 3 year program in which certificates will be given in various programs.

Some footballer may have short time in their career due to injuries and other factors, Real Madrid Academy offers courses in Football Administration, Team Management, Equipment Manager, Statistician, Football Analyst, Nutritionist, Hygienist, amongst others which can help such a player”.

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor went further to state that the Real Madrid Academy Rivers State is a well thought through program designed to equip our youth for the challenges ahead. It is designed to build capacity and also help indigent children to actualize their potentials in their God given talent.

Barrister Green described Governor Nyesom Wike as really a gift from God to Rivers State.

On his part he is dead to ensuring that this project succeeds and will spare no ounce of his strength and experience to produce future world football stars.

He further described the Real Madrid Football Academy Rivers State facilities as the best in Nigeria and Africa.

It will be recalled the his Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike had awarded scholarship to some Rivers indigenes to further produce more Football stars from the state.