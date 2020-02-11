A’IBOM PDP CONDOLES WITH GOV UDOM EMMANUEL OVER PASSAGE OF HIS FATHER

Peace Alex

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Akwa Ibom State, has commiserated with the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, over the passage of his Father, late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, who went to be with the good Lord recently, at the age of 90 years.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel, at his country home in Awa Iman, Onna Local Government Area, on Tuesday Afternoon, 11 February, 2020, the State Chairman of Akwa Ibom PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, who led the high powered delegation, described the departed partriach as a community leader, a peaceful man and a devout Christian who lived a worthy life.

He said; “We received the news of the death of your father with shock. We are here to commiserate with you and give you our support.

“Your Excellency, your late father was a community leader, a peaceful man and a devout Christian. Take solace in the fact that he lived well, our thoughts are with you during this period and we pray the Almighty God for the protection of the family”, he said.

National Legal Adviser of the Party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem while speaking, praised the Governor’s late father for living a fulfilled life and further stated how the late teacher Gabriel Nkanang’s good character rubbed off on his offsprings.

Hon. Eddy Etangnkanga who spoke on behalf of all Chapter Chairmen of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, prayed the Almighty to console and comfort the family.

Responding, Governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the Party for the solidarity and love.

He said that death is a debt every human being must pay, irrespective of their social class or status.

“I want to thank the entire party structure for this visit, let me also use this opportunity to thank you once again for all you did in 2019. I thank the leadership of the Party for keeping the party intact. Thank you for the love you have shown me and my family and may God bless you”, he said.

The Eldest son of the deceased Mr Gabriel Nkanang, who gave the vote of thanks, expressed the family’s gratitude to the party for always standing by the Governor, even as he appreciated the Party for it’s loyalty and prayed for continued good fortunes for the party in the State.

Source report and photos by Blessing Menim, Media Relations Officer, PDP Publicity Secretariat