CBN Donates 500 Textbooks To Public Secondary Schools In Delta

As part of efforts to complement Delta State Government’s determination to improve the education sector as well as enhance academic performance among students in public secondary schools in the state, the management of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated 500 copies of a textbook, “Common Errors in English”, published by Allan Woods Ltd, to public secondary schools in Delta State.

Receiving the books, on behalf of the state government in Asaba yesterday (10/02/2020), the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary, Chief Patrick Ukah, lauded the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and his management team for the initiative.

Chief Ukah, who said the books would go a long way in addressing common grammatical errors among students especially now that most of them would be writing Senior School Certificate Examinations(SSCE) and other external examinations, stated that the books would be judiciously distributed to Libraries in the various public secondary schools in the state.

Presenting the books to the commissioner, the Asaba Branch Controller of the CBN, Mrs. Patricia Ukwu, said that the initiative was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in a bid to tackle certain prevalent common errors in English Language and encourage reading culture among students.

While disclosing that the book had passed through the Nigeria Research Council for approval, Mrs. Ukwu urged the commissioner to ensure that the books were distributed to public secondary schools in the state for the benefit of the students.