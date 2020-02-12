JAMES EDET IS NEW A’IBOM DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION

Peace Alex

Award winning broadcaster Mr. James Edet is now the new Director of Information in Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Sir. Charles Udoh, issued from the Information Unit, Office of the Hon Commissioner, on February 11, 2020, the ace broadcaster takes over from Comfort Umanah who retired from the Civil Service recently and his appointment is with immediate effect.

The press statement reads in full:

PRESS RELEASE

JAMES EDET IS NEW DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION

Mr. James Edet, an award-winning broadcaster with the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation has been appointed as the Director of Information in the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information .

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh, indicates that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Mr. Edet; a versatile broadcaster with numerous awards to his credit, including National Productivity Order of Merit Award, bestowed on him by late President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2009, takes over from Comfort Umanah who retired from the Civil Service recently.

He is a graduate of Media Studies from the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Calabar, Cross River State.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment of Mr. Edet is intended to further strengthen the information machinery of the state government.

Signed:

Information Unit

Office of the Hon Commissioner

February 11, 2020