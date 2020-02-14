SUPREME COURT VERDICT, CONFIRMATION OF FINISHING WELL AND STRONG, SAYS GOV DICKSON

I’M NOT PERFECT BUT I’M LEAVING BEHIND A WORTHY LEGACY, NONETHELESS – Dickson

Outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has said the Supreme Court judgment which knocked out APC and returned gubernatorial victory to his party, the People’s Democratic Party was a clear evidence of the restoration government finishing well and strong.

He made the remark Thursday, 13th February, 2020, at a live media chat held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He said he had confidence on Governor elect Senator Douye Diri to do his best and out-perform him in virtually all sectors adding that he had done a lot of work.

On state funds said to have been witheld by the federal government he disclosed that about 45 to 48 billion naira due to the state was still being witheld by the federal government.

He, however, assured that the consultants, in collaboration with federal authorities, were working round the clock to enure it’s early release in the next couple of weeks.

On why he delayed the commissioning of so many projects to the last days of his administration, he said he made it clear that he would be working till the very last day before the handover date.

He said he was not afraid of intimidation from anyone and hoped to finish well and strong.

He said the judgment of the Supreme Court was a clear vindication of finishing well and strong.

Governor Dickson expressed mild displeasure at the conduct of some of his appointees who joined some mischievous elements in a failed attempt to protest saying they are the ones that would eventually benefit and come back to have appointments in the next government.

He wondered why appointees now regarded themselves as civil servants adding that every political appointees must understand that they hold such appointments at the pleasure of the government.

He disclosed that at some point his administration was spending almost eight hundreds million naira on appointees salaries monthly

He said what the erring appointees did, was a disincentive as it was not encouraging and he could, therefore, not guarantee that the next government would continue in that magnanimous spirit.

Governor Dickson said the main challenge he faced was funding as funding gaps existed which required to be filled.

He also commented on the peculiar terrain of the state which was below sea level saying it impeded development and gulped more funds unlike other places which have been undergoing development since colonial times.

He observed that the huge educational deficit in the state played a role in inhibiting the capacity of Bayelsans to comprehend the enormity of governance, prompting him to invest massively in education.

He said as a human being he was not perfect as any human being who claimed perfection was a fool.

He said he had made mistakes but urged Bayelsans to continue to remember him in prayers even as he bows out and called on them to extend the same support to the incoming governor.

He said on Wednesday, he had made a similar appeal to the traditional rulrers who have thrown their weight behind whoever succeeded him.

He,therefore, charged them to support the Governor elect Senator Diri but warmed that, as a human being, he may not be able to solve all the problems of the state.

He said he had made tremendous impact and that on Friday February 14, he would be commissioning one of the largest starch processing factories in Africa with a capacity to process 60 tonnes of Cassava.

Governor Dickson called on Bayelsans to turn out enmasse for the inauguration on Friday and to maintain the peace before, during and after the inauguration so that the state could maximally derive the dividends of democracy.