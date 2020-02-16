South South Governors’ Forum: ELUMELU CONGRATULATES OKOWA ON EMERGENCE AS CHAIRMAN

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu has felicitated the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the Chairman of the South South Governors’ Forum, saying that the recognition accorded the Delta State Governor by his South South colleagues, is highly deserving and a boost to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as well as for the collective benefit of the people of the region.

In a statement, Hon. Elumelu described Governor Okowa as a true Party leader who has devoted his time and resource towards the development of the PDP adding that his emergence as the Chairman of PDP South South Governors’ Forum is yet another opportunity to join forces with his counterpart in the region to bring about cohesiveness, togetherness, progress and unity of purpose as well as sustained advocacy for the betterment of the party and people of the region as a whole.

He expressed confidence in the Governor’s vast experience in peer group mechanism and assured that he will work assiduously towards coordinating his equally experienced colleagues towards sustaining and improving on the existing peace in the region, noting that peace, security, inclusiveness and continuous development of the region should be the Governor’s top most agenda as he meets with his colleagues Governors.

“His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the amiable Governor of Delta State is a serious minded leader who takes seriously any assignment given to him. I make bold to say that this particular one is not in any way an exception. He is a man of strong character that brings to bear excellence, uniqueness, success, progress and fulfillment in whatever assignment he is called to do.

“As he becomes the Chairman of PDP South South Governors’ Forum, i sincerely congratulate him on behalf of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives and pray that God in his infinite mercy will give him all that is needed to pilot the affairs of the forum in a focused direction that will be of great benefit to the people of the South South Region as well as the Peoples Democratic party, PDP,” the Minority leader concluded.