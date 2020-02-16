YOUR POSITION IS IN TRUST OF LEADERSHIP, STAFF OF THE HOUSE, DELTA SPEAKER TELLS DIRECTORS, DEPUTY DIRECTORS



Directors and Deputy Directors of the Delta State House of Assembly had been reminded of their position as a trust of leadership and staff of the Assembly.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborvwori, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor made the statement in a strategic leadership retreat for management staff of the state Assembly, at the Dantinajo Gold Resort, Oleh, Delta state.

The speaker while declaring the retreat open stated that as a director or deputy, they should have the requisite knowledge of the demands associated with that office.

“No matter the office you are holding today, whether as a director or deputy director, you should have the requisite knowledge of the demands associated with that office.”

He called on the management staff to cultivate and nurture team spirit in the workplace, which is one of the essence of the retreat.

“We must learn to work as a team, we should not create territories. We must work together to produce the best results for the legislature. “He said.

He promised the management staff that the leadership of the seventh Assembly will not fail, as it had training and retraining of members of staff of the Assembly as a key focus.

He reminded them that as key government officials they need to constantly show commitment to duty and ensure that the goals of legislature of making laws for the peace, order and good government of the state is attained.

He admonished them to bring the acquired additional knowledge, skills, competence and disposition required to bear in their various roles as managers in the Assembly.

“I expect you to bring to bear the knowledge acquired in this programme in the days ahead”.

The retreat is to hold Thursday February 12 to Sunday, February 16, 2020.