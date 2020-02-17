NATURE UDOH’S MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY

Every couple fights, but the amount of fighting, and what you’ll fight over will be shocking. When you’re young, and money is tight, and you’re learning things about each other, and still figuring out who you are, there will be heated misunderstandings. The key is learning how to communicate effectively and authentically.
When you’re young, you might not be so great at managing difficult emotions, like jealousy. Unfortunately, getting married only amplifies that. After all, you’ve made the ultimate commitment to each other, so you’re likely to feel jealousy if your partner even suggests anyone else exists. You want to be their one and only.
4. You will need some time apart.
5. Merging your lives can get messy.
6. You’ll lose some of your single friends.
7. There’s only so many times you can have sex.
8. Your in-laws will get intimately involved in your life.
When you fight, one of you will likely want to talk to someone, usually a parent. The parent, of course, will have advice for both of you, and will get in your personal business. It’s going to be irritating at times, but it’s not a deal breaker.
9. You have to fall in love all over again … every day.
A wise counselor taught us that love isn’t a feeling. It’s a decision. There will be days when you think you’re falling out of love, there will be days when you think about calling it quits. Love is a decision to stop listening to your emotions, and choose to stay together through the tough times.
Love is waking up each day and recommitting to your partner. Love is deciding you’d rather die than violate your partner’s trust with someone else. Love is a daily decision that you might have to make multiple times a day.
If you wake up everyday and make the decision to love, the decision to put your partners needs first, you will beat the odds. If you’re honest and communicate, you’ll beat the odds
Those first few years of marriage were rough, but they taught us how to love each other and to appreciate what we have. We made it and I know you can, too