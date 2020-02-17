NATURE UDOH’S MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY

CELEBRATING 16TH MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY WITH:

One God-sent wife,

Five awesome biological children ,

Three amazing adopted kids and

One fantastic house maid .

It’s been God all the way.

Here’s what I wish we’d known back when we got married:

You’re going to fight. 1. Every couple fights, but the amount of fighting, and what you’ll fight over will be shocking. When you’re young, and money is tight, and you’re learning things about each other, and still figuring out who you are, there will be heated misunderstandings. The key is learning how to communicate effectively and authentically.

You’ll probably struggle with jealousy. 2. When you’re young, you might not be so great at managing difficult emotions, like jealousy. Unfortunately, getting married only amplifies that. After all, you’ve made the ultimate commitment to each other, so you’re likely to feel jealousy if your partner even suggests anyone else exists. You want to be their one and only.

3. You’ll still be attracted to other people.

There are some beautiful people out there and you’ll look. And when you get married young, most of these people are single. Look once and let it go, that second look is what will hurt your marriage. 4. You will need some time apart.

During the honeymoon phase, everything is chocolate and champagne. But it doesn’t take long for the day-to-day of marriage to set in and you’ll soon realize you need time apart. Don’t worry when you do need a little space; time apart will help you miss and appreciate each other more 5. Merging your lives can get messy.

When you get married, you’re combining two lives into one. Topics like money can get tricky. Maybe you’re still figuring out how to earn it or save it. Your vision for your lives may change as you get older; it may not be what it was when you dated. Getting married means that you’re still figuring out who you are, and you’re doing that while committed to another person. Get ready to really get to know each other as you go through this process. 6. You’ll lose some of your single friends.

Yes, some friends you have for life. But some single friends will fade away because your interests are different. They want to go out and meet people, while you just want to hang out. That’s OK. It happens. 7. There’s only so many times you can have sex.