OKOWA’S CHOICE AS CHAIRMAN OF SOUTH SOUTH GOVS FORUM IS APT, SAYS MACAULAY

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, the Director General (DG) of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), has hailed the emergence of His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as the chairman of the South South Governors Forum.

A press statement signed by Stella L. Sanu, PRO, WUEDA, disclosed that Comrade Macaulay, who was a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said the choice of Okowa was apposite given his candour and mien.

“The decision of the Governors of the region to settle for Okowa’s leadership is apt and I have no doubt in my mind that he will excel because he is calm, calculated and resourceful.

“Given his antecedent in Delta State especially in tackling the problem of insecurity, I know that Governor Okowa will bring this rich experience to bear on security issues in the region and the security challenges of the country in general.

“He will not only curb the security challenges, but unite the people of the region as well as galvanize the states to surmount the economic and developmental problems confronting the region,” Macaulay stated.

The Director General (DG), WUEDA, then urged the Governors of the region to rally round the new chairman to get the best for the people.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was selected as chairman, S’South Governors Forum, after elaborate consultations by governors of the region. He succeeds the outgone Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Seriake Dickson, whose tenure as governor ended recently.