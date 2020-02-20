Breaking: DIRI, BAYELSA GOV, MAKES FRESH APPOINTMENTS; FORMER SPEAKER, BENSON, IS NEW SSG

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, today, 20th February, approved the appointment of four principal officers for his administration.

A statement sourced from Governor Diri’s dedicated Facebook social media handle, disclosed that the new appointees include:

– A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, who will serve as Secretary to the State Government, SSG

– Chief Benson Agadaga as Chief of Staff

– Hon. Peter Pereotubo Akpe as Deputy Chief of Staff and

– Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo as Principal Secretary.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

They join Mr Daniel Alabrah, whose appointment in ACTING capacity, as the Chief Press Secretary, also with immediate effect, was announced yesterday.

Details uploading…