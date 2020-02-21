RIVERS STATE REMAINS MY TOP PRIORITY, SAYS GOV WIKE

***LAUDS ONE MILLION YOUTHS FOR NEW RIVERS STATE FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS TO HIS RE-ELECTION

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, saying that Rivers State remains his top priority at all time.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the leadership of One Million Youths for New Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, 20th February, 2020, Governor Wike said that he is working to place Rivers State at the top.

He said: “My commitment is to Rivers State . My focus is on whatever will make Rivers State to be a leader amongst the comity of states.

“We are working to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Rivers State. To make sure that we have to protect the interest of Rivers State.”

The Governor noted that his commitment to Rivers State is beyond political consideration.

“No party is above the interest of Rivers State. Any party without the interest of Rivers State, will not have any connection with me. That does not mean that I don’t have the interest of my party, but Rivers State is paramount.”

Governor Wike assured youths that many of them will be captured in the next set of appointments by his administration.

He charged the youths to remain loyal and not allow busy body politicians mislead them.

“Loyalty by the stomach is not full loyalty. I urge you to remain faithful to the state. Don’t allow busy body politicians to make you do what you are not supposed to do”, he said.

He appreciated the contributions of the leadership and membership of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State to his re-election.

He said that the support of the group is in the interest of Rivers State. He urged the members to remain focused on the growth of the state.

On the next Governor of Rivers State, Governor Wike said that only a prepared and determined leader will emerge. He said only those with the capacity to lead will win the Governorship Seat of the state.

In his remarks, National Coordinator of One Million Youths For New Rivers State and Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Ogerenye Edison, MHA berated members of the APC for attacking the Abuja residence of Dr Peter Odili.

He said that the vision of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State is beyond elections, hence they are working to empower youths.

“The vision of One Million Youths for New Rivers State is beyond elections, it is centred around improving the leadership skills of Rivers youths from Secondary schools and Tertiary institutions.

“In practical demonstration, we immediately launched two million naira youth empowerment scheme to ten youths from two separate local Government Areas at two hundred thousand naira person solely for small scale business support “, he said.

The National Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State also noted that the group has created an education and health department to cater for the needs of registered members.

The group called on the Rivers State Governor to support the organization with additional funds to empower more youths across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

He stated that the group will follow the direction of Governor Wike for the 2023 elections.

He said: “As 2023 approaches, One Million Youths for New Rivers State will not be engaged in political projects whatsoever, for now. Our interest is in your direction and instruction. You have given Rivers State, a sense of purpose, sacrifice and vision. Only those certified under your leadership will get our support irrespective of personal relationship.”

The National Coordinator lauded Rivers State Governor for transforming Rivers State into the Headquarters of projects and construction.

He also commended the Rivers State Governor for empowering youths through appointments, political placements and contracts.

The Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly urged the Rivers State Governor to seek higher office to contribute to the transformation of Nigeria.

The Leadership on behalf of members of the organization conferred an award of excellence in governance as “et spes novae popularis imperii, in facie Nigeria”in Latin, which means “The face and hope of democracy in Nigeria”.

Shortly afterwards, the Secretary General, Hon. Engr. Major Jack adorned and decorated the Governor with the title of “The Life Grand Patron” of the ONE MILLION YOUTH FOR NEW RIVERS STATE.

Additional report from Adokiye Oyagiri, Chairman, Tech Team

ONE MILLION YOUTH FOR NEW RIVERS STATE