OKOWA CAUTIONS POLITICAL APPOINTEES AHEAD OF 2023 ELECTIONS

Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has cautioned political appointees who are interested in contesting the 2023 elections, to desist from dropping Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s name in the course of their consultations, warning that appropriate sanctions await those found culpable of promoting this act.

This warning was contained in a Press Statement signed by Hon. Funkekeme, which further noted, while the penchant of name dropping is bound to portray the governor as teleguiding the electoral process, his office has however been mandated by Governor Okowa to monitor those whose actions and aspiration may potentially obstruct or distract them from performing their official functions and responsibilities to the government.

The statement titled: “Political Activities Ahead of 2023 general Elections: A Call for Caution,” reads thus:

PRESS RELEASE

POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AHEAD OF 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS: A CALL FOR CAUTION

It has come to the notice of His Excellency, the Governor, that some officials of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and in particular, some members in position of responsibility in this administration, have begun consultations on their political ambitions, especially for 2023 general elections. Reports indicate that some of these persons have even resorted to dropping the name of His Excellency, the Governor in these consultations thereby portraying him as teleguiding the emerging processes. This is quite unfortunate as the actions of these persons could cause stampede and needless tension in the political space.

2. While His Excellency, the Governor is not averse to anyone pursuing an ambition, it becomes out of place, when such actions are commencing barely nine (9) months into the second term of his administration. Such premature politicking is capable of undermining the unity of purpose of this administration and distracting it from the set vision of bequeathing a Stronger Delta to the people of Delta State.

3. In view of the foregoing, His Excellency, the Governor has directed that members of Government, who are engaged in these actions under reference, should exercise caution. They should ensure that their conduct does not interfere with their official responsibilities in a manner that can weaken governance.

4. Consequently, I am to state that appropriate sanctions await anyone whose aspirations becomes obstructive of or distractive to Government. In this connection, the Office of the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor has been mandated to monitor the activities of all officials of the present administration to ensure compliance with His Excellency, the Governor’s directive, please.

Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon

Senior Political Adviser to the Governor

20th February, 2020.