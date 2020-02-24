OSINBAJO, LAWAN, OKOWA PREACH PROGRESSIVE NIGERIA, AS OMO-AGEGE HOLDS THANKSGIVING FOR SENATE VICTORY

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa have called for concerted efforts by Nigeria to make the country more progressive.

They spoke at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, during a thanksgiving service by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Sunday, 23rd February, 2020.

According to them, with collective efforts and determination, Nigeria would be better.

Specifically, Osinbajo said, “with the steadfastness in the Senate, we will get it right in the country.

“Omo-Agege is committed and we thank God that we are here with our brother to celebrate.”

Senate President, Lawan, while lauding Omo-Agege for his “courage”, said, “as a diverse people with different ethnic and religious backgrounds, we should work together to make Nigeria better.”

On his part, Okowa said that there was a lot of work to be done and stressed that while Nigerians should be committed to serving God, they should also be committed to serving the nation.

“Today is a big day not just for you, Senator Omo-Agege, but for the people of Delta Central and the entire state.

“Whatever you are was made possible by God and we thank you for remembering to appreciate God because it is never late to give thanks to God.

“There is a lot of work to be done in our state and the country; we should render service to God and mankind.

“I urge Deltans in the National Assembly to bring the much you can to Delta even as you work for our nation for it to be progressive,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Very Rev. Fr. Mario Ozele, had said that Jesus required His followers to forgive those who wronged them.

According to him, Jesus requires his followers to be different from the people of the world.

Ozele urged Omo-Agege to forgive those who had abused him or offended him, saying “love them and pray for them to change positively.

“Love your enemies and pray for your persecutors; hatred kills and Nigeria is becoming a killing field due to anger and hatred.

“The early signs of genocide is in the air; Nigeria is weighed down by poverty and corruption; the value of life in Nigeria is at all time low but God has plans for Nigeria.

“Nigeria will rise; there is hope because, those that trust in the Lord will never be put to shame.

“He has the power to deliver us; we should stand up for Jesus and stand up for Nigeria,” he said.

In a brief speech, Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Omo-Agege thanked all those who contributed in different ways to his return to the Senate, disclosing that the thankgiving was necessary “because, it was God that made the success stories possible”.

According to him, only God could have made it possible for him to survive the rugged nature of 2019 politics and subsequently emerge as deputy president of the senate, adding that the political landmines that were laid for him, particularly in Delta state, were surmounted only by the grace of God and the critical role played by the people God used to elevate him.

A roll call of distinguished personalities who joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to grace the thanksgiving mass, include: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai.

Other personalities were, APC National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senate George Akume, Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta Assembly Speaker, Engr. Victor Ochei.

Also in attendance were: Senators Ibikunle Amosun, James Manager, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh (NDDC, EDP), Rev. Francis Waive, among other top Government functionaries, traditional rulers, captains of Industry and corporate business moguls.