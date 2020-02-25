OGAGA IFOWODO IS GUEST POET FOR PORT HARCOURT LITERARY SOCIETY OPEC MIC EVENT, FEB 28 – Amu-Nnadi

Port Harcourt Literary Society, PHLS, resident Poet, the multiple award winner, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, has announced that the PHLS OPEN MIC event for the month of February, will be headlined by Dr. Ogaga IFOWODO, who will feature as the Guest Poet on a day of poetry, live music and drama, at the PHLS LIBRARY (BOOK CENTRE), located at G.U Ake/Eliozu Road, by Python Golf Course (Nigeria Air Force Base), behind Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A series of tweets posted on Amu-Nnadi’s dedicated Twitter handle as well as the @phlsopenmic Twitter handle and the Port Harcourt Literary Society dedicated Facebook page, offers the following information on the big event:

Next week Friday, February 28th, we bring to you your favorite @phlsopenmic. We’ll be hosting our first guest poet/writer for the year. He is no other person than Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo, winner of the 2003 ANA/Cardbury Poetry Prize).

The February 28 #PHLSOpenMic main event will feature a book reading from his Books, preceded by an autograph session by the internationally acclaimed lawyer, poet, columnist and rights activist Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo, two hours before the main event.

Other anticipated highlights include: Spoken word performances, Live music, Drama, Book readings, Networking and a healthy outpouring of African literature, culture and banter and re-unions amongst the literary stars who will grace and participate at PHLS Open Mic this Friday, February 28 at PH Literary Society behind PH Pleasure Park, G.U Ake road, off Eliozu. Port Harcourt.

Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo was named recipient of the PEN USA Barbara Goldsmith Freedom-to-Write Award and of the Poets of All Nations (Netherlands) “Free Word” Award. He is an honorary member of the PEN centres of the USA, Canada and Germany and a fellow of the Iowa Writing Programme. Since 1988 when he made his debut in the op-ed pages of The Guardian, Ifowodo has maintained a steady presence in the newspapers and magazines.

From 2012-16, he wrote a fortnightly column under the caption “For Crying Out LOUD!” for Vanguard newspaper. His essays are also published by the popular online platforms SaharaReporters, Premium Times and Nigeria Village Square. He is currently on a leave of absence from writing the column but intends to publish a selection of his essays very soon.

In 2014, Ifowodo returned from his fourteen-year-stay in the United States. He immediately declared his intention to enter public service and be more directly involved in bringing about the change that the masses of the people pine for. He sought the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a seat in the House of Representatives. He lost in the primary election, thus confirming British poet P. B. Shelley’s claim that poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world!

From November 2017 to February 2019, he was the representative of Delta State on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He is currently Principal Partner, REMEDIUM LAW PARTNERS, an intellectual property rights and general legal practice firm.