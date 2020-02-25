UKAH ADVOCATES EFFECTIVE NEEDS ASSESSMENT FOR SCHOOLS DEVELOPEMENT

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has urged private partners investing in the infrastructural development of schools in the state to always carry out effective needs assessment in order to ascertain the priority needs of such schools.

Chief Ukah stated this during inspection visit to Pilgrims Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, Olona Mixed Secondary School, Onicha -Olona and Atumaiga Primary School, Atuma, all in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

The Commissioner, who commended multinational firms including the Agip Oil Company, Chevron and NNPC as well as the old boys associations in the state for partnering with the Okowa led administration to upgrade the condition of schools in the state, said that through such approach there would be much value from the initiative.

He said that the state government would build and renovate staff quarters as well as corpers lodge in schools as a measure to addressing infrastructural destruction in schools, noting that when teachers live in the school premises, it would be difficult for hoodlums to carry out their nefarious activities.

Chief Ukah said that the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the level of renovation work of a multipurpose hall and laboratory facilities in the Pilgrims Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku which was a collaborative effort between Agip Oil Company and the old boys association of the school.