Breaking: SUPREME COURT DISMISSES LYON, APC PETITION FOR LACK OF MERIT, UPHOLDS DIRI, PDP VICTORY IN BAYELSA ELECTION

Gov. Douye Diri

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for review of the judgment which sacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, David Lyon and his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

According to Justice Amina Augie who read the judgment on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020, the application lacks merit, adding that the decisions of the court are final.

She added that the applicants failed to point out errors, stating that the judgment is final for all ages.

The apex court judge said the judgment is final in the ‘real sense’ and no court on earth can review the judgment.

“There must be an end to litigation even if we review this judgment, every disaffected litigant will bring similar applications and the finality of Supreme Court judgments will be lost.”

She added that the applications are frivolous and vexatious, and awarded the cost of N10 million against the applicants to be personally paid by their counsel.

Details later…

Source: Channels TV

