FG, IOCs Owing NDDC – Etang

By Ani Michael

The Federal Government of Nigeria and International Oil Companies operating in the oil-rich states in Niger Delta region are owing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) good sum of money, hence the reason there is paucity of funds in the Commission.

The Executive Director Finance and Administration in the Commission, Chief Ibanga Etang made this known when the Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei led members of the Interim Management Committee and other senior staffs of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on inspection tour of a 13-storey building at the Commission’s permanent headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Etang, while addressing newsmen, said ” the Federal Government and IOCs are owing the Commission and the reason the Interim Management Committee is looking for money to make sure the ongoing project at the Commission’s headquarters is completed and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Chief Ibanga Etang, however did not disclosed the sum owed the Commission but expressed optimism that even with the paucity of funds, the permanent headquarters of NDDC would be completed in a couple of months.

“I can assure you that all funds needed for the completion of this project shall come and be put to use for the completion of this building”, he assured.