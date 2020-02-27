Breaking: IGHALO MAKES HISTORY, BECOMES FIRST NIGERIAN FOOTBALLER TO SCORE FOR MAN. UNITED AT OLD TRAFFORD

Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, has made history today Thursday, 27th February, 2020, by becoming the first Nigerian Footballer to score a goal for Manchester United Football Club at the famous Old Trafford ground, popular called the ‘Theatre of Dreams’

Playing in his first full start and debut European game for his team Manchester United, against Club Bruges of Belgium in the second leg of the Europa Cup competition, Ighalo scored in the 34th minute to open his account for his boyhood dream team, following his dramatic January transfer from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua, in a move he has described as: ‘a dream come true’, in the theatre of dreams.

It was a lovely goal with Bruno Fernandes the architect. The Portuguese playmaker twists and turns on the edge of the box before clipping the ball to Juan Mata on the right. The Spanish midfielder then cuts back to Odion Ighalo and the Nigerian striker smashes the ball into the Belgium net from close range in a thumping, emphatic finish to put his team 3 – 0, after a penalty despatched by Fernandez in the 27th minute and a third by Scott McTominay in the 41st Minute.

It’s half time now but Manchester United and Nigerians are completely happy and satisfied.

Game over. Fred got the last two goals and Ighalo played 90+3 minutes.

Full time: Man Utd 5 – Club Bruges 0 (6 -1)

Match Report: (BBC.com/football)

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for Manchester United as they cruised into the Europa League last 16 at the expense of Club Bruges with one of their best performances of the season.

Bruno Fernandes scored his second United penalty in a week after Simon Deli was sent off for a ludicrous handball to block Daniel James’ shot.

The Portuguese, who was at the centre of everything, had a hand in the second as he lifted a pass over the top to Juan Mata, who squared for full debutant Ighalo to tap in from six yards.

And Scott McTominay, making his first start following an injury, side-footed in a third to wrap the tie up before half-time.

Fred scored his first two goals of the season in the final 10 minutes as United got the big scoreline their performance deserved.

Club Bruges brought thousands of noisy fans to Old Trafford to help with a good atmosphere – but their players could not match their efforts and created nothing of note.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Friday, 28 February, at 12:00 GMT – with United able to face any of the other teams left

