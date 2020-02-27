SUPREME COURT AVERTED CATASTROPHE IN BAYELSA, SAYS EX-GOV DICKSON; THANKS GOD, JUDICIARY, NIGERIANS FOR DEFENDING DEMOCRACY

Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has said that the historical verdict of the Supreme on the Bayelsa Governorship dispute only averted a catastrophe that was waiting to erupt in Bayelsa State.

The former Governor commended the Justices of the Supreme Court for the bold decision to wrest the judiciary from needless opprobrium and standing in defence of democracy, the rule of law and the constitution.

A statement by the Media Aide to the former Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that without the bold verdict of the Judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, Bayelsa would have been ruled through proxies which would have reversed all the gains the state had made in the past eight years.

He said, “Today I want to give God all the glory who has vindicated me, the loyal leaders of the party, the dignity and integrity of the electorates of Bayelsa because the Supreme court has averted a major catastrophe, a disaster that was waiting to happen.

”We also want to thank the Supreme Court of Nigeria who despite the direct and indirect harassments, intimidations and propaganda, for upholding and defending the constitution and the rights of the oppressed people of our nation.

”I commend the judiciary again, particularly, their Lordships, My Lord, the Honourable Chief Justice of the federation and all my Lords, the Justices of the supreme court for standing by our nations democracy. All the cry for a review was an attempt to compromise, intimidate and destroy the judiciary of our country.”

The former Governor recalled that 21 people were murdered during the Bayelsa Governorship poll with no arrest from the federal agencies.

He said that what happened in Bayelsa was one of the greatest political robberies in electoral history which was masterminded by a collusion of the All Progressives Congress and Federal Forces.

He called on all lovers of democracy to join hand in defence òf democratic governance by giving the requisite support to the judiciary.

The Governor accused the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa for making it possible for his men to escort hoodlums who destroyed properties including his own, libraries and others.

He thanked God for making it possible for him to serve as the first governor to complete eight years and to also hand over to a successor.