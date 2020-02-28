ATIKU ADVISES PRES. BUHARI ON HOW TO TACKLE CORONA VIRUS, CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY, URGES NIGERIANS NOT TO PANIC

Former Nigerian Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has offered advise to President Muhammadu buhari on how to tackle the Corona Virus Disease, (COVID 19), even as he has urged Nigerians to bond together and not panic now that the dreaded pandemic has finally been confirmed in the country.

Writing on his dedicated social media handles on Friday, 28th February, 2020, Alhaji Atiku recalled the Swift and committed action of the President Jonathan administration in combating the deadly Ebola virus successfully in 2014 and while calling on Nigerians to exhibit the same resolve to combat this recently identified disease, charged the Buhari administration to show firm and decisive leadership by putting Nigeria first, rather than blame shifting and finger pointing, before the COVID 19 pandemic grows into a national scourge.

Atiku wrote:

“Now that Nigeria has had her first confirmed case of the Corona Virus infestation, via a citizen of Italy, who visited Lagos and Ogun states, I would want to offer my patriotic counsel to the government of General Muhammadu Buhari, on how best to tackle this issue.

We must call upon our experience with the Wild Ebola Virus, of which we were the first nation in the world to defeat that scourge in 2014. How did Nigeria do it? We achieved it by showing unprecedented unity. The federal government of the day worked closely with the Lagos and Rivers state governments. There was complete unity, solidarity and oneness of purpose, which created the atmosphere that defeated that deadly infestation.

I strongly counsel that any tendency to blame and point fighters must be temporarily, if not permanently, suspended. If fingers must be pointed, it must be to solutions.

Nigeria needs firm and decisive actions to prevent an escalation of the scourge. Recently, we closed our borders as an act against economic sabotage. Perhaps now is the time to temporarily halt flights to and from any nation with a prevalence of this scourge. It is more important to secure human lives than to secure an economy. We also need to invest in early detection facilities at our airports.

But above all, Nigeria must not panic. Whether at government or individual levels. We have defeated Ebola before, and we can defeat this present predicament.

This crisis is an opportunity to show that we are first and foremost Nigerians and that we have no other country but our dear fatherland, which we must work together to keep healthy and secure.

God bless Nigeria and her people”.