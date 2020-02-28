Breaking: PRES. BUHARI SUSPENDS DOKUBO, AMNESTY PROGRAMME COORDINATOR

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo.

A State House press release issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media and Publicity) on February 28, 2020, disclosed that the suspension, which was part of recommendations suggested by a Presidential Committee headed by the National Security Adviser, General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), to probe allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, is with immediate effect.

A Caretaker Committee is to be set up to review and oversee the running of the programme henceforth.

The full statement reads thus:

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES SUSPENSION OF THE COORDINATOR OF AMNESTY PROGRAMME

Following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.

The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

February 28, 2020