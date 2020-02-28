I ACCEPT THE SUPREME COURT VERDICT, HOWEVER DISTRESSING, AS IT IS – David Lyon

PRESS STATEMENT

The Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has today, Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, reviewed the judgment it gave against us on 13th February and decided to maintain its earlier judgment

I am aware of the extent to which this decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate

I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is, it is the decision of the Supreme Court, and we are all bound to accept the outcome as law abiding citizens of this great country.

I wish to appeal to my party faithful, my supporters, all Bayelsans and all lovers of peace and justice to accept this verdict and maintain the peace.

While they have a right to think that this is a case of judgment without justice, I strongly appeal against all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our State.

I strongly believe that God still loves Bayelsans and will still allow His Will to come to pass in their lives.

I seize this opportunity to thank the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress at the National, State , local Government and ward levels for the tenacity and upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.

I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear State for the common good and well-being of its people.

In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.

Lastly, it is my resolve to continue to join forces with well-meaning individuals, institutions and organisations towards bringing the much-needed development to Bayelsa State that is in dire need of development.

Once more, I thank all Bayelsans for their love for me and our great party the All Progressives Congress.

Chief David Pereworimini Lyon.