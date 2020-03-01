DELTA BEGINS DISTRIBUTION OF FURNITURE TO SCHOOLS

Delta State Government has began the distribution of pupils’ and teachers’ furniture to public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The exercise, which began on Friday, 28th February, saw Obodeti Secondary School, Emu-Obodeti, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, and Orogodo Primary School, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, receiving 40 pupils’ and 8 teachers’ furniture each.

Speaking after the distribution, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said the tempo of the exercise will increase soon as contracts for the provision of furniture have been awarded.

He disclosed that contract for the production of 3,800 students’/pupils’ furniture and 1,250 teachers’ furniture in Delta Central Senatorial District, 3,868 students’/pupils’ furniture and 240 teachers’ furniture for Delta South Senatorial District and 4,800 students’/pupils’ furniture and 500 teachers’ furniture for Delta North Senatorial District have been awarded.

In addition, Chief Ukah revealed that contract for the supply of 1,000 student’s/pupils’ furniture and 100 teacher’s furniture for Warri Federal Constituency and 2,350 student’s/pupils’ furniture and 290 teacher’s furniture for State Capital Territory have also been awarded.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner called on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stop the destruction and vandalization of school property provided for them by the state government.

According to Chief Ukah, these tables and chairs are given out to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for the pupils and students and wondered why they should be destroying what belongs to them.